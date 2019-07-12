Ed Sheeran Just Confirmed He Is Married While Promoting New Album

He made the announcement on the same day he dropped his new album, "No. 6 Collaborations Project."

There’s no more speculation when it comes to the marital status of musician Ed Sheeran.

On Friday, Sheeran confirmed that he tied the knot to his longtime love Cherry Seaborn. Sheeran spoke to iHeart Radio‘s Charlamagne The God about his new album, released Friday, No. 6 Collaborations Project, when he revealed the big news.

Sheeran confirmed the news when Charlamagne asked about his personal lyrics on “Remember the Name,” featuring Eminem and 50 Cent. In the verse, he says, “My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.”

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out. [I thought] Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”

Sheeran also referenced his marriage when talking about “I Don’t Care,” and said that he and featured artist Justin Bieber are both married.

“That song is about being at an industry event with the woman you love, or the person you love.”

The Sun reported in February that Sheeran, 28, and Cherry secretly married at his country estate in Suffolk just before Christmas. It was a quiet ceremony, according to the publication, just Sheeran’s oldest pals and limited family. Around 40 people were said to have been in attendance.

It was also reported that the pair was planning a larger celebration in the summer.

Cherry is a hockey player who starred in England’s under 21 team. Sheeran reviewed to People that Cherry worked on Wall Street in New York around 2015 when the couple reunited after meeting when he was 11. It turned romantic around that time in 2015, according to People. The couple’s first date was at friend Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July party.

Sheeran popped the question at Christmastime in 2017.

On Tuesday, Sheeran teased his new album posing shirtless, showing off a collection of tattoos and makeup. He captioned the image “Friday x,” referring to the album’s release day on Friday. That day, Sheeran also made two more posts about the project, including snippets of tracks from the album.

In another post, Sheeran sat in a diner in a behind-the-scenes look at an upcoming music video. He wore a T-shirt that said, “DON’T TOUCH.”

He’s since posted information about pop-up stores and the cover art of the album.

Sheeran’s new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project is available now.