Donald Trump Boasts That He Made Kim Jong-Un Smile, Makes Him Happy, ‘That’s A Good Thing, Not A Bad Thing’

Donald Trump delivered a rambling monologue on the White House lawn Friday morning, boasting of his ability to make North Korea's dictator happy.

Donald Trump met with reporters Friday morning outside the White House, before his departure for a campaign stop in Wisconsin, where he took time to praise what he said was his own ability to bring a smile to the face of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. Trump was accompanying Labor Secretary Alex Acosta for Acosta’s resignation announcement, as The Inquisitr reported. But in Trump’s subsequent remarks to reporters, he veered far afield from the Acosta matter.

Trump launched into a tirade against Democrats for their plan to bring special counsel Robert Mueller before two House committees next week, to hear his testimony about the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign Russia connections. Trump claimed that the effort by Democrats was merely an effort to undermine his chances for reelection because, he said, “I’ve done more in two-and-half-years than any other president.”

Among his accomplishments, according to Trump, is his ability to make Kim happy, as Washington Post reporter Daniel Dale reported via Twitter.

“You have a man that was so happy to see me. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing. You have a man that doesn’t smile a lot, but when he saw me, he smiled, he was happy,” Trump continued, as quoted by Raw Story.

Donald Trump (l) boasted Friday of his ability to bring a smile to the face of Kim Jong-Un. Dong-A Ilbo / Getty Images

Trump also claimed of Kim that “all he was doing before, under Obama, was testing nuclear weapons and blowing up mountains, and now he’s not doing it.”

North Korea has conducted six known test explosions of nuclear devices, three of them occurring under Kim during the eight years that Barack Obama served as president. The country’s sixth and, so far, last nuclear test explosion took place on September 3 of Trump’s first year in office, 2017, according to a CNN timeline.

Trump held his first summit meeting with Kim in Singapore in June of 2018. Following the summit, Trump declared via his Twitter account, “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea.”

But in December of that year, satellite images showed that North Korea was continuing to expand one its most important long-range missile bases, indicating as CNN reported that Trump’s talks with Kim “have done little to prevent Kim Jong Un from pursuing his promise to mass produce and deploy the existing types of nuclear warheads in his arsenal.”

Kim, who has indeed smiled in Trump’s presence, rules what Human Rights Watch describes as “one of the world’s most repressive states,” one that “routinely” uses arbitrary arrest, torture, and executions to “maintain fear and control over the population.”