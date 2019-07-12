Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Skin-Tight Dress

Kim Kardashian Curves Are Out Of Control In Skin-Tight Dress

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her hourglass figure all over social media this week as she shows off her curves in a set of new photos, and her fans went wild over her latest photos, leaving tons of comments on the pictures.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a handful of sexy new pictures where she’s posing and strutting her stuff in a tight, neon green gown.

The dress shows off Kim’s tiny waist and long, lean legs, as well as her world-famous booty.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has her shoulder-length, dark hair pulled up into a ponytail on top of her head and styled in sleek, straight strands that fall around her famous face.

Kim also rocks a full face of makeup in the sexy snapshots, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, long, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Kardashian completes her glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips.

Kim accessorizes the sexy ensemble with a light gray handbag and some bright strappy heels as she strikes multiple sexy poses in the photos, and gives a sultry stare into the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been showing a lot of skin as of late. Earlier this week, Kim was spotted out with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, wearing a tiny gray crop top, which could barely contain her ample cleavage.

Kim also put her extremely toned abs on display as she and Khloe shopped at an art store in Los Angeles.

Fox News reports that recently, Kim had to speak out against rumors that she had ribs removed in order to fit into her extremely tiny dress for the Met Gala, where she wore a corset gown that made her waist look smaller than ever.

Kardashian denied the wacky rumors that she had surgery just to fit into a dress, but she did admit that wearing the gown was extremely painful for her.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life. I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” Kardashian admitted.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s sexy looks by following the reality star on social media, or tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.