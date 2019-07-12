Sahara Ray Flaunts Her Insane Bikini Body In New Instagram Video

Sahara Ray stunned her followers with a new video posted to Instagram that revealed every curve on her killer body. The model uploaded the clip while vacationing in the Cote d’Azur.

The social media star does not post often, but when she does, she often treats her legion of fans to sultry shots of herself in various revealing ways, such as by wearing her trademark booty-baring bikinis. The latest video features just such a bikini.

The brunette bombshell first found fame as the daughter of Australian pro surfer Tony Ray. However, she truly hit the limelight after being romantically linked with musical sensation Justin Bieber. The two were sensationally captured by paparazzi skinny-dipping together.

Since then, Sahara has focused on building her social media influence, and now has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She also created her own swimwear line, and just released the SS 2019 collection in late May.

In the video, Sahara sizzles in the teeniest of bikinis. Though the set is primarily black, it features a multicolored tropical leaf print, adding some fun to the look. The top is a classic triangle string bikini, and the teeny bottom features straps that nearly end at the waist, flattering the model’s long legs. To protect herself from the summer sun, the Australian native donned a patterned bucket hat.

Sahara otherwise kept her look simple, with her lightened hair styled with a natural wave and a little to no makeup, save a white manicure. For accessories, she wore a couple of gold layered necklaces and a black hair tie around her wrist.

The picture earned over 20,000 likes and over 170 comments within the first four hours.

“Doesn’t get any more perfect than this,” said one commenter, adding a drooling emoji along with two pink hearts.

“Drop your sport routine babygirl I want this body,” seconded another.

“You are so beautiful,” concluded a third.

Before the bronzed beauty was in the French Riviera, she spent some time in Paris. She uploaded a two-picture update from her time in the city of lights, where she donned a ruffled white crop top and denim shorts in a post that won over 40,000 likes and 175 comments.

Loading...

She also made sure to stop at Disneyland Paris. The stunner looked picture perfect while wearing a black and white polka dotted dress and standing in front of the stunning pink-toned entrance to the park. In keeping with the spirit of Disney, she also wore a traditional Minnie Mouse-ear headband.

The picture garnered over 25,000 likes and 130 comments.