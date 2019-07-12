Model & Dancer Larsen Thompson Smolders In Red Calvin Klein Underwear

Larsen Thompson has learned to love her natural self, and she is encouraging her Instagram fans to embrace their individuality. Earlier this week, the American model and dancer took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a pair of underwear that puts her natural beauty on full display.

In the photo, the 18-year-old model is posing outdoors in front of a white wall as she rocks a two-piece lingerie set by Calvin Klein that consists of a red cotton bralette, which Thompson explained she customized to make it her own. She teamed her bra with a matching red cotton briefs that sit low on her frame. The model completed her look with a pair of black cat-eyed sunglasses that she is wearing on the tip of her nose as she shoots an intense gaze at the camera over the shades. In addition, she has on a black printed jacket over one shoulder, resembling a cape. Thompson is wearing her hair pulled back tightly into a low ponytail that hangs down and falls onto her back.

In her caption, the model explains how she used to feel that her red hair and freckles were negative assets, but she has since learned to see them as part of what makes her unique.

The post, which Thompson shared with her 670,000 Instagram followers, garnered just shy of 13,000 likes and more than 170 comments within a little over a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the young model and dancer took to the comments section to praise her individuality and unique beauty, while also sharing their admiration for her.

“You make pale skin look fabulous!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of emoji depicting red hearts and fire.

“Role model,” another fan chimed in.

As indicated by the tag and the caption Thompson included with her photo, this post is a part an ongoing campaign by Calvin Klein named “I Speak My Truth,” which was launched earlier this year, according to Billboard.

“This campaign is such an important moment for the brand,” said Cedric Murac, the brand’s executive vice president of global creative. “The talent is so diverse. Because of that, the campaign resonates with so many different audiences. It is moving to see its content all over the Internet, but also to see the conversation it has evoked. To me that is the most important.”