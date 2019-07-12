Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Will Attend The Wimbledon Women’s Final Together

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are about to have a day out together. Entertainment Tonight reports that The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge will be attending the Wimbledon Women’s Final to cheer on Serena Williams as she plays against Simona Halep.

“The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies’ Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July. #Wimbledon,” Kensington Palace announced on Twitter.

Meghan and Serena are close friends. The Duchess and new mom attended one of her previous matches during the tournament this year. Serena was also at Megan’s baby shower and was reportedly involved in the planning of the event.

Meghan and Kate famously attended Wimbledon together last year, their first outing as sisters-in-law without their respective royal husbands. Although they seem to enjoy each other’s company, there have been claims that the duchesses do not get along. News of a feud has pervaded headlines about these two royal and has polarized each of their fanbases online.

As The Express reports, the rumors of a feud start swirling around the time that the Sussexes announced that they’d be leaving Kensington Palace.

Later, royal correspondent Camilla Towney reported that a source told her that Meghan and Kate had a spat over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress which allegedly made Kate cry. The news of their feud mirrored reports that their husbands were also at odds with one another.

But Meghan was recently seen with Kate at a charity polo match where they both hung out with their kids. In some of the photos, you can see Kate smiling at Meghan and they seemed at ease with each other. In one shot, you can even see Prince Louis try to play with his baby cousin’s leg.

Kate and Meghan hung out with their children today at the polo pic.twitter.com/fi3tgndlqH — The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex (@PHarryMeghan) July 12, 2019

Kate and Prince William also attended Archie’s christening although the public doesn’t know if they’re Archie’s godparents since Meghan and Harry have decided to keep those details private.

Meghan and Prince Harry also attended the Trooping the Color parade — a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday — in a carriage with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall. In videos, you can seem Meghan Kate and Harry chatting in what seems like a lighthearted way.

These outings all appear to disprove the narrative that these two royal women are feuding. It’s likely that their appearance at the Wimbledon Women’s final on Saturday, July 13, will continue to do so.