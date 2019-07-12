Maya Hawke’s Famous Parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke Are ‘Stranger Things’ Fans

The actress reveals the two were fans of the series before she joined the cast.

The following contains spoiler for Stranger Things 3.

It’s safe to say that Maya Hawke is having a great summer.

The 21-year-old actress is all the buzz following her breakout performance as Robin in the new third season of Netflix sci-fi hit Stranger Things.

The ice-cream-scooping rebel works alongside jock-turned-babysitter Steve Harrington at Starcourt Mall, this season’s hot new hang out spot. The two later team up with loveable dork Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and bright child Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson) to solve a thrilling mystery happening at the mall.

And if despite her newfound stardom, Hawke’s seems a little familiar, it’s because she is, in a way. Her parents are none other than iconic actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who married in the late ’90s and got divorced in 2005.

The Inqusitr recently reported on how Hawke’s famous father took to Instagram to praise Maya’s performance in the show and offer a formal introduction to the actress.

“But Ladies & Gentleman [sic], get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing,” wrote her father.

And it turns out her famous parents are also fans of the cult Netflix show.

During a video interview with E! alongside co-stars Keery and Matarazzo, Hawke revealed the two movie stars encouraged her to watch it.

“They love the show. They were fans of the show before I was. They were watching it and telling me ‘Maya you have to watch this show.’ I was like ‘Okay! I’m very busy. But then I watched it.”

When asked if either of them came to visit her on set, she revealed though they did not, her younger brother Levon stopped by to show his support.

Hawke’s new role has been celebrated by fans and critics alike, with Syfy called Robin’s storyline “one of the show’s best” in the season and even compiling tweets of fan’s reacting to the new character.

Loading...

“I — and I cannot stress this enough — would crawl through a tiny air vent and risk my life for Robin if she asked #StrangerThings” wrote one fan.

“PROTECT MY BABY ROBIN AT ALL COST #StrangerThings,” said another.

Her dynamic with fellow fan-favorite Steve Harrington was also considered one of the season’s highlights. Though the show hints at the two having romantic chemistry, once Steve confesses he has feelings for her, Robin reveals she is gay, subverting audiences’ expectations and allowing for a charming platonic bond between the two.

IndieWire says Robin’s unique perspective as an LGBTQ character is one that was “much needed in the show,” as is the close friendship between her and Steve.

Stranger Things 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.