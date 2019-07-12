Cardi B Addresses Jermaine Dupri’s Comments That Current Female Rappers Are ‘Strippers’

Cardi B reportedly caught wind of producer Jermaine Dupri’s comments on the current state of female rap and wasn’t pleased with his thoughts.

The So So Def creator was asked on Thursday about the role women play in the hip-hop industry during an appearance on PEOPLE Now. According to People, during the conversation, Dupri credited his artist, rapper Da Brat, for paving the way for more women to begin their music careers. He also pointed out how Da Brat was the first rapper to go platinum during her rise in the 90s. The entrepreneur claims that before Da Brat, women weren’t “selling records” as often as their male counterparts.

Dupri was then asked about how he feels about women who are currently making names for themselves in the rap world. When asked about the impact names like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and newcomers like Megan Thee Stallion were making in the industry, Dupri said he didn’t feel as if the women were making any real strides in the industry. He also said that none of the current big names in female rap are proving that they’re at the top.

“I can’t really say. I feel they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I’m not getting who’s the best,” he said.

Cardi caught wind of the interview and decided to share her own thoughts on what Dupri was saying. The “Money” rapper shared on Instagram that she enjoys using explicit language and talking about her sexuality and knows that it’s what her audience wants to hear. The mother of one also recalled a time when she released “Be Careful” in 2017, which was a non-sexual song. Cardi said in her video that when the song was released, her audience wasn’t receptive to it.

“When I did ‘Be Careful’ people was talking mad s— in the beginning like ‘What the f— is this?’ ‘This is not what I was expecting,'” Cardi said of her song, which she raps about getting her heart broken.

“It’s like if that’s what people ain’t trying to hear then I’m going to start rapping about my p— again,” she said.

The Grammy winner also shared with her 47.1 million followers that there are a plethora of other female rappers who have songs that aren’t about sex. Cardi mentioned rappers Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Oranicuhh and Kamaiyah, as women who are focused on other topics pertaining to society. The rapper also admitted that these artists need more visibility in mainstream media.

Dupri has yet to respond to Cardi’s videos.