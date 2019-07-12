Madonna Spreads Legs Open In Fishnet Tights And Corset In Rehearsals

Madonna has been sharing numerous video clips and boomerangs of herself in rehearsals to her Instagram page to build anticipation for her upcoming tour. The show is named after her latest studio album, Madame X, which was released last month.

For her latest upload, Madonna is sat down on the floor with her legs and mouth wide open. The clip shows the light flickering on and off as she owns fishnet tights, a white shirt, and a black corset. She hashtagged the boomerang with “rehearsals,” teasing fans with little hints for what the show might consist of.

In another boomerang posted two days ago to her Instagram, she is lying down on some stairs, singing. Her caption references her song “X-Static Process,” a song from her album American Life, released in 2003.

“Shaking,” one fan commented, hoping she will perform the song.

“X-STATIC PROCESS IS LITERALLY ONE OF UR BEST SONGS,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“MADGE IS REALLY GIVING AMERICAN LIFE SONGS ATTENTION! WE WON,” a third follower wrote.

“X-static Process is my favorite song everrrrr,” a fourth user mentioned.

Her upcoming tour is scheduled to visit North America later this year and Europe next year.

On September 12, the “Material Girl” chart-topper will kick off her tour in New York City at the Howard Gilman Opera House and will continue in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami Beach.

The European leg will start on January 16 in Lisbon, Portugal at the Coliseu dos Recreios and will continue in London, U.K., and Paris, France.

Released worldwide on June 14 via Interscope Records, Madame X was an instant success.

Prior to charting, she was competing with “Born To Run” hitmaker Bruce Springsteen for the top spot, which The Inquisitr reported. In the U.K., Springsteen’s latest record, Western Stars, became his 11th No. 1 album in the U.K. That week, Madame X reached No. 2. However, in the U.S., the results were reversed. Madame X became Madonna’s ninth album to top the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. Bruce has had 11 albums reach the No. 1 spot in the U.S. but Western Stars isn’t one yet.

Madame X consists of collaborations with Swae Lee, Anitta, Quavo, and Maluma. The lead single, “Medellin” has racked up over 29 million streams on Spotify. With over 15 million monthly listeners, Madonna is currently the 161st most played artist on the app.

If you want to keep up with Madonna’s rehearsal posts, follow her on Instagram where she has over 14 million followers and updates her page regularly.