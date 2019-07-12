Miley Cyrus Reveals Reason She Refuses To Have Kids

Miley isn't ready to be mom until a major problem is fixed.

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth in Elle Magazine. In the cover story, the outspoken singer revealed many facets of her relationship. She asserted her marriage to Liam is both modern and unique. This is especially true as the 26-year-old identifies as a queer woman in a hetero relationship.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f***ing good… I made a partner decision,” explained the star.

After a decade of dating off and on, the couple tied the knot this November, reported People. The small ceremony was held at Miley’s home in Franklin, Tennessee.

While Miley and Liam are total relationship goals, the singer revealed they won’t be parents until a major problem is resolved.

Miley, who is an environmentalist and vegan, refuses to have children until there is progress made in combating climate change. The singer came to the decision after last year’s devastating Los Angeles wildfire. The couple’s gorgeous Malibu home was destroyed. US Weekly noted Miley was in South Africa during the fires. Her Australian husband was able to rescue the couple’s horses, pigs, seven dogs, and four cats. Liam’s determination in saving their beloved pets made Miley fall even more in love with him.

“We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. We’re getting handed a piece-of-s*** planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child,” Miley said. “Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that.”

Miley’s mentality is not unusual for many Millennials. Wired reported young adults are deciding to go childfree for the sake of our environment.

This isn’t the first time, the former Disney star spoke out about the environment. Earlier this month at the Tinderbox Festival in Odense, Denmark, Miley went on a profanity-laced speech about climate change, reports Fox News. During her set, she pleaded for her fans to get political and help our dying planet. She proclaimed that younger people are the only ones who can save the earth. Her audience cheered, appearing to appreciate what the singer had to say.

Miley’s new album She Is will be released later this year.