Aubrey O’Day Asks Donald Trump, Jr., To Dump ‘Crazy-Looking’ Kimberly Guilfoyle, ‘TMZ’ Says

Aubrey O’Day, the former singer for the girl group Danity Kane and later a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice, was reported in 2018 to have had an affair with Donald Trump, Jr., the son of the man who is now president of the United States.

People reported last year that Don Jr. had an affair with the singer in 2011 and 2012, around the time O’Day appeared on his father’s show, and that Don’s then-wife, Vanessa, had discovered text messages from O’Day on his phone while he showered, leading to the affair’s end.

Don Jr. and Vanessa, who have five children together, split up last year, and the son of the president has been dating former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle since last summer. Guilfoyle, per The Inquisitr, is part of the Women For Trump coalition which is set to launch next week, along with Don’s sister-in-law Lara Trump.

Now, O’Day has reportedly made new comments about her former beau.

Currently appearing on the upcoming third season of the MTV reality show Ex on the Beach, O’Day, per TMZ, still “talks lovingly” about Don Jr., while disparaging Guilfoyle, and even refers to Don as her “soulmate.” The singer has also called Guilfoyle “crazy looking” and asked Don to split up with her.

These comments, per the report, will be aired on television as part of the show. And perhaps not surprisingly, per TMZ, Donald Trump, Jr., will not be making an appearance on the MTV show.

O’Day, who is not a political supporter of Don’s father, also says on the show that “The White House fiasco is about to be over.” In late 2018, per People, O’Day appeared in a photograph of herself standing in front of the White House while wearing an anti-Trump t-shirt.

Ex On The Beach returns on MTV July 16, and an MTV News story earlier this week stated that the cast is already “exasperated,” asking “”What the f*ck did we sign up for?”

O’Day, per The Inquisitr, said in a February tweet that the president’s now-imprisoned former lawyer and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, once came on to her. O’Day tweeted the accusation while Cohen was testifying before Congress, and later said that she believed Cohen’s testimony was truthful. The Daily Mail reported around the same time that Cohen had worked to kill an Us Weekly story about Don Jr.’s affair with O’Day, in 2013.

The singer released her most recent album, Dumblonde, earlier this year, per The Inquisitr.