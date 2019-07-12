Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Rocks Itty-Bitty Red Bikini By The Pool In Sizzling New Photos

Lais Ribeiro has only been sharing bikini snaps to Instagram from her vacation in her home country of Brazil, but her followers certainly don’t seem to mind.

The latest skin-baring glimpse of her trip was shared on Thursday, July 11, and certainly wasn’t one to miss. While the post was intended to inform her 1.2 million followers on the social media platform about the 100% sustainable home she was staying in, it was her incredible figure that captivated the audience and took center state. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was yet again captured flaunting her curves in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination, and brought some serious heat to her page.

Lais’s itty-bitty ensemble consisted of a sexy red triangle-style bikini top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out of the trendy cheetah print piece from every angle. A stack of delicate gold necklaces fell over her decolletage to add some bling to the look, and draw even more attention to the insane amount of cleavage that was exposed in the minuscule number.

On her lower half, the Brazilian bombshell covered whatever bikini bottoms was wearing with a dangerously short miniskirt that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The colorful crocheted number barely grazed passed her upper thigh, and clung tight to her famous curves as she lounged around the eco-friendly abode. In the second photo of the set, the stunner was captured sitting under the sun by the pool in a lounge chair, with her skirt falling so high up on her thighs that her long, toned legs were exposed in their entirety.

To complete the look, Lais also added a straw hat that helped shade herself even more from the golden sun. She wore her dark tresses down in their natural state, and went completely makeup-free in the snaps to let her stunning beauty and striking features shine.

Fans of the supermodel were quick to show some love for the latest sizzling upload to her feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 38,000 likes after just 13 hour of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for both her jaw-dropping display, as well as the incredible project she was promoting.

“Always beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “sexy goddess.”

Loading...

“Amazing project1 thank you for helping our planet!” commented a third.

This is not the only time that Lais has slipped into some skimpy swimwear during her trip to Brazil. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model announced her arrival to the South American country with another eye-popping pool snap that captured her rocking a skintight, animal-print one-piece that put her enviable curves completely on display and drive her fans absolutely wild.