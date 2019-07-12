This Is What Mike ‘The Situation’ Will Do When Released From Prison, According To ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

Is he ready to party?

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino only has a few more months left of his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, and the Jersey Shore cast revealed what he would do when he gets out from behind bars.

In a People Now interview, the cast said Sorrentino is “positive,” and say he watches the show from prison.

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio said the cast wants to “throw a big party” for him when he gets out. But, for Sorrentino, he might just want a simple life… at the beginning.

“He probably just wants his bed and his dogs and his girl,” Vinny Guadagnino said. “Then we can party.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley said to Entertainment Tonight that Mike is doing “really well,” as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Ronni Ortiz-Magro agreed.

Farley said that he’s eating well and goes to the gym twice a day. So nothing has changed too much for the fallen reality star. He even gets a haircut twice a week, according to Guadagnino.

Sorrentino celebrated his 36th birthday in prison on July 4.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January 2018. They were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and additional charges were added in April 2017.

Cameras were present, according to ET, as Sorrentino awaited his verdict. Farley and Guadagnino supported their friend that day, as they were present in the courtroom.

“We felt like we were going to a funeral. We didn’t know what to expect with Mike, and he’s like our brother, so it was terrifying for all of us,” added Snooki, who was watching the news at a restaurant with Angelina Pivarnick, reported ET.

The cast said reliving the sentencing is the hardest to watch back, but the troubling events have brought them much closer.

“The hard-hitting moments are, like, really hard,” Farley said.

Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, who the cast says they “love,” has also supported him through his legal troubles, according to People. He posted a picture to Instagram showing his wife visiting him in prison with the hashtag #freeSitch. Lauren and Mike Sorrentino were married just months before he turned himself in.

Someone, if not Sorrentino, is still posting regularly to his Instagram page with clips and promos from the show, as well as YouTube clips from Lauren and Mike.

Sorrentino is released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York on Sept. 12. Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.