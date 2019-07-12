Ana Cheri Flashes Chest & Plenty Of Leg In Summertime Barefoot Snap

Ana Cheri seems to be enjoying the summer and before heading into the weekend, she decided to share a sexy snap with her followers.

In the photo, Cheri wore a classic summer dress with a checkered pattern. With spaghetti straps and a low-hanging neckline, the dress showed off plenty of cleavage. One of the straps fell off the beauty’s shoulders for an extra dash of sex appeal. The dress also had a thigh-high split, allowing the model to show off her toned legs. The bombshell’s face was perfectly made up with bronzed eyes and cheeks and a nude lip. Cheri’s dark hair fell in loose curls over her shoulders as she closed her eyes and tilted her head toward the sun. With the model standing barefoot in the sand leaning against a wooden rail with summer flowers all around her, the shot screamed summer.

The photo was no doubt demure compared to some of the fitness model’s racier snaps. She has been showing much more skin in other shots and seems to live in bikinis most of the time, but Friday’s shot was proved that Cheri can look sexy in just about anything she wears.

Cheri told her 12.4 million followers she was headed to Palm Springs for the next few days to be with her family and wished them all a great weekend. Many of her fans wished her a wonderful time, but most of the comments steered toward how fabulous the model looked.

“you look gorgeous in that dress,” wrote one fan.

“Wow so beautiful Love your dress!” said another.

“Your sun kissed skin looks radiant,” one follower said.

“You are an icon of workout and beauty,” another wrote.

Cheri is certainly dedicated to working out and keeping her body in the best shape possible. She has developed Cheri Fit, a fitness line that offers workout videos, tips and fitness plans to help women achieve their goals. She also has her own line of workout clothing that includes tank tops, T-shirts, shorts and leggings.

Loading...

Cheri is married to photographer and fitness enthusiast Ben Moreland, who also works hard at staying fit. Moreland might be at least part of the reason why Cheri’s photos look fantastic, but there can be no denying that the camera seems to love Cheri — and her selfies prove it.

Fans wanting to keep up with Cheri can follow her personal Instagram account or her fitness Instagram account.