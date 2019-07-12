Gizele Oliveira Bares Cleavage In Plunging Black Bra On Instagram

Gizele Oliveira’s latest Instagram upload is certainly not one to miss.

The post was shared on Friday, July 12, and saw the Victoria’s Secret model posing outside on a balcony in New York City for three sizzling snaps that sent pulses racing. In the shots, the early morning sun provided the perfect natural spotlight on the babe’s all-black ensemble that put her enviable figure and famous curves completely on display.

In the first photo of the upload, Gizele was captured hugging her knee as she stared down the camera with a sensual look. She sported a completely sheer, oversized suit jacket that fell down her shoulder, teasing a glimpse of the Victoria’s Secret logo bra that she wore underneath. Fans that opted to continue swiping through the snaps definitely would not be disappoint with their decision, as the second shot offered a full-frontal view of the babe in the sexy lingerie.

The Brazilian bombshell left very little to the imagination in the plunging black bra that clung tight to her busty chest and hardly contained her voluptuous asset. A swipe to the final photo of the upload was an even closer-up look of her rocking the itty-bitty number that spilled cleavage out from every angle thanks to its daringly deep neckline. Her lower half was covered by a pair of tight, black bike shorts that barely grazed passed her upper thigh and sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing eyes to her rock hard abs.

She completed her edgy look by wearing her brunette tresses down in their natural state, flipping her tresses over to one side of her head. The style kept them from covering her nearly makeup-free face and striking, natural features that captivated her audience even more.

The new post to Gizele’s feed quickly gained recognition from her 1.2 million followers. At the time of this writing, the trio of photos have already gained nearly 12,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“Absolutely gorgeous,” commented a third.

The latest addition to the model’s sexy Instagram feed comes shortly after her vacation in Ibiza, Spain, which she shared a number of glimpses of on her page. One snap saw the model rocking a seriously skimpy black bikini that barely covered in busty chest and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves, driving her fans absolutely wild.