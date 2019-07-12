‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Sizzles In Metallic Swimsuit

Olivia Brower just landed in Miami for the annual Swim Search contest held by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and the model marked the occasion on Instagram with a sizzling snapshot from her photo shoot. On Thursday, the California model took to the popular social media platform to share the photo in which she smolders in a metallic swimsuit that puts her killer physique in full evidence.

In the snapshot, the Sports Illustrated model is seen getting out of the ocean in a silvery gray one-piece swimsuit that features her name printed in white right in the middle, below her chest. In addition, the piece also boasts a very low-cut neckline that plunges into the model’s cleavage, putting her buxom figure on full display. The swimsuit’s high-cut legs help accentuate Brower’s full, wide hips while highlighting her curves. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the one-piece she is rocking is from Private Party.

The model is sporting her blonde hair slicked back and wet, suggesting she had been frolicking in the ocean, in which she is standing in her feet in its turquoise waters. The 24-year-old model is posing with her arms wide open and one leg in front of the other, in a way that further emphasizes the natural curves of her body.

The photo — captured by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, the Bahamas earlier this year — appears to have been taken at sunset, judging by the gorgeous orange and pink hues on the horizon. In addition, a full moon can also be seen in the sky, next to Brower’s left hand.

The post, which Brower shared with her almost 300,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,100 likes and just shy of 50 comments in under a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the American model and to talk about the event in Florida, which is taking place today, July 12.

“Thank you so much for everything today!! It was such a pleasure meeting you!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a double pink heart emoji.

“It’s not fair that all women don’t just look like u,” another fan chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji.

Loading...

“Mermaid,” a third fan raved.

As Fox News reported, Brower joined models Camille Kostek, Haley Kalil, Tara Lynn, Jasmine Sanders, Winne Harlow and Kesley Merritt as the magazine’s official rookies for 2019.