Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Go Busty & Barefoot In Sexy ‘Costa Rica’ Snaps

Kim Kardashian has shared throwback snaps to Instagram – the 38-year-old made major headlines for joining her 40-year-old sister Kourtney for a Costa Rican vacation last month. The high-profile trip came with paparazzi pictures galore, but it looks like the KKW Beauty founder has picked a more personal way to commemorate her June travels.

Earlier today, Kim updated her Instagram. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sent out two snaps of herself and Kourtney – both sisters appeared to be making their way through an outdoor area. Kim had been photographed taking up the foreground as she traversed stone steps amid earthy ground. While Kourtney was way behind, she was nonetheless prominent – much like her younger sister, the Poosh CEO was rocking a tropical-colored wardrobe.

Kourtney’s sexy orange mini dress came long-sleeved and off-the-shoulder on one side. The look wasn’t throwing out the mother of three’s bikini body, but it was sending out her super-toned legs. Kim’s pins were covered up. Her unusual and tropical-print two-piece was, however, throwing fans some skin. A low-cut crop top in oranges, browns, yellows, and greens offered a healthy flashing of cleavage – space between it and a pair of matching loose pants flaunted Kim’s trim tummy.

Notable was both sisters being barefoot. Neither Kim nor Kourtney were wearing shoes. The busty display from Kim came with her trademark curves, although the duo was ticking boxes for looking sexy as a pair.

The Kardashian June vacation made headlines for multiple reasons. Kim and Kourtney fronted media outlets for being snapped in an array of stylish and revealing swimwear. Kim’s black and dazzling-blue bikinis and one-pieces were photographed alongside Kourtney’s looks. The vacation itself also got fans talking by virtue of Kourtney joining her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their three children.

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015. Their brood includes 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign. This former couple appears to work hard on co-parenting their kids – Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows the trials and tribulations these parents face.

While Kourtney is currently single, Scott is in a relationship with 20-year-old model Sofia Richie. The blonde’s arrival into the Kardashian-Jenner circle caused a stir back in 2017, but Sofia now seems accepted by everyone – including Kourtney. She has called Sofia “easy to be around,” per People.

Kim and Kourtney appeared to have a great time during their travels. Kim was joined in the Central American country by husband Kanye West and the couple’s first three children – North, Saint, and Chicago were present but May-born Psalm was not.

