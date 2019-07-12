‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Slams Patricia Altschul On Instagram, Accuses Her Of Framing Thomas

Ashley Jacobs lashed out at her former costar.

Ashley Jacobs is making shocking allegations against her former Southern Charm costar, Patricia Altschul.

According to a July 11 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jacobs took to her Instagram page after returning to the Bravo TV reality series earlier this week and accused Altschul of attempting to frame her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel, before suggesting someone kill her if she ever acts like Altschul on social media.

In a screenshot shared by the outlet of one of Jacobs’ posts, she posted a photo of an article title, which read, “‘Southern Charm’ star Patricia Altschul ordered to be grilled under oath by Thomas Ravenel.”

Although the rest of the article’s title was crossed out, Jacobs concluded the piece by accusing Altschul of being involved with a conspiracy “to frame Thomas” for the assault claims made against him.

“Deny it all you want, Patsy. But facts and evidence speak for itself,” Jacobs wrote in another Instagram post. “You might win on social media but you won’t win in court.”

In a completely separate Instagram post, Jacobs further fueled her online drama with Altschul, who shared a bizarre photo of Jacobs on Wednesday, by suggesting someone take her life if she’s as catty on social media at 80-years-old as Altschul has been with her.

“If I ever make it to 80 yrs old and you see me posting a picture of a 34 yr old girl (from a reality show) on my social media… Please put a pillow over my head, and hold it there. Thx,” she wrote.

Loading...

Jacobs returned to Southern Charm for Wednesday night’s show, much to the confusion of many of her costars, and of the viewers at home. While Jacobs was a part of the show’s fifth season last year, she is no longer close with any of the cast members of the series.

During Season 5, Jacobs’ romance with Ravenel was a hot topic on the show and, due to the tension between Ravenel and his former girlfriend and mother of his two kids, Kathryn Dennis, Jacobs and Dennis were often confirmed to be at odds. In what most believe was the most shocking encounter between the two women, Jacobs took aim at Dennis’ role as a mom to her two children, 5-year-old Kensington and 3-year-old Saint Julien, by suggesting she was nothing more than an egg donor to the kids.

Southern Charm Season 6 airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV. No word yet on whether Jacobs will be featured on any additional episodes.