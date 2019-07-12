‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Flaunts Curves In Yellow Thong One-Piece In New Photo

Anne de Paula is driving her Instagram followers wild again with a sizzling new photo that is certainly not going unnoticed.

On Friday, July 12, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model hopped on a plane for Miami to meet up with the rest of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family for their big open casting call that will be held in the sunny Florida city this weekend. To celebrate the big event, the stunner indulged her 247,000 followers with a sizzling snap from her feature in the bikini-clad magazine that left plenty of her bronzed skin and famous curves completely on display.

Anne’s unique swimsuit attire was already enough to captivate the attention of her audience. The babe sent pulses racing as she posed in a push up position in the sand, rocking nothing more than a bold, golden yellow one-piece that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The number featured a top half that almost resembled a long-sleeved blouse, which had gotten soaking wet from the crashing waves coming in to the shore. It clung tight to the model’s incredible figure, and, with a careful zoom into the shot, fans could see a sexy cutout design right over her flat torso to expose her rock hard abs.

What quickly took center stage in the snap, however, was Anne’s curvaceous backside that was left completely on display thanks to the thong-cut of her swimsuit. The piece hardly provided any coverage to her lower half and exposed her long, toned legs and curvy booty in its entirety — something her fans certainly did not seem to mind.

The Brazilian bombshell completed the skimpy look by wearing her long, dark tresses down in loose waves. Her locks were gathered over to one side and spilled over her shoulder, dripping wet from the crystal clear ocean water surrounding her. She also sported a minimal makeup look that consisted of a thick coat of mascara, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the bikini babe went absolutely insane for the newest addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 6,000 likes after less than 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and the count continues to grow by th esecond. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Sexiest plank ever,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “incredibly pretty.”

“You’re so stunning,” commented a third, who also expressed love for how “involved” the model was with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

Anne appears to be the last member of the S.I. Swimsuit family to touch down in Miami, as she was coming straight from a vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend, professional basketball player Joel Embiid. The stunner treated her Instagram followers to a few glimpses of her trip to the tropical nation, including one photo that The Inquisitr previously reported caught her putting on a seriously busty display in a a skintight, cheetah print one-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination and brought some serious heat to her feed.