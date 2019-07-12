Carjacker Beaten To Death By Mob In Philadelphia After Stealing Car With Young Kids Inside

A man who carjacked a family’s car with young kids inside was beaten to death by an angry mob in Philadelphia after the children’s parent caught up to the car and pulled the man out.

The incident happened on Thursday night, when police say a 25-year-old woman was traveling in her car with her three children when she stopped outside a pizzeria to visit her boyfriend, who was working there at the time. As NBC Philadelphia reported, as the woman was speaking with her boyfriend, a 54-year-old man jumped into her car and sped away with the young kids still inside.

The woman’s boyfriend chased after the car on foot, catching up to the car when the man got stuck in traffic half a block later. Police said the boyfriend dragged the carjacker out of the car and began beating him, with other bystanders joining in on the attack on the suspect.

“He fled on foot about a half a block. And the boyfriend caught up to him and there was some sort of physical struggle that ensued,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI. “Then other males from the neighborhood intervened and began punching and kicking the male who took the vehicle.”

It was not clear what happened next, but Fox News reported that emergency services arrived to the scene close to an hour after the hijacking occurred, finding the carjacker unconscious. The reason for the delay was not reported. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The children were not injured in the carjacking.

It's not yet known if any charges will be filed against the parents who Philadelphia police said chased down a suspected car thief and killed him.

The story attracted some national interest, with news outlets across the country picking up on the story due to the odd circumstances. It also spread across social media, with some praising the parents for chasing down the carjacker and others questioning why the mother would have left three young children alone in a car in the first place.

Police did not yet identify the carjacker or the man who is accused of pulling him out of the car. The mother and father were taken into police custody following the carjacking and fatal beating and were reportedly cooperating with investigators. Police have not yet said if any charges will be filed against the parents in the incident, and have not said if any other people who took part in the beating have been identified or could face charges themselves.