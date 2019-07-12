Larsa Pippen Flaunts Insane Bikini Bod In Minuscule Snakeskin Two-Piece On Instagram

Larsa Pippen is showing off her endless curves again in a sizzling new Instagram snap that is gaining serious recognition from her fans for more reasons than one.

The latest addition to the Real Housewives alum’s account on the social media platform was shared on Friday, July 12, and it’s certainly not one to miss. The photo was snapped outside and likely by a pool, with the BFF of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian finding a shady place surrounded by gorgeous palm trees to strike her pose in a minuscule bikini from the brand Pretty Little Thing that left very little to the imagination.

Larsa’s minuscule two-piece did nothing but favors for her incredible physique, and sported a flashy, trendy snakeskin pattern that itself was sure to turn heads. The bold number was of an electric pink color with hints of neon yellow and orange, but it was the stunner’s famous figure that really brought the heat. Her crop top-style bikini top hugged every inch of her voluptuous assets that were barely contained by the piece, threatening to spill out from the bottom that barely hit passed her busty chest. The matching bottoms of the set were even more risque, covering only what was necessary to leave an insane amount of the babe’s bronzed skin completely on display. Its skimpy design put her long, toned legs and curvy booty on display nearly in their entirety, while its thin string waistband sat high on her hips to draw eyes directly to her trim waist and rock hard abs.

The bombshell completed her pool-day look with yet another popular trend — a pair of tiny oval sunglasses, which shielded her eyes from the golden sun. Larsa also sported a large diamond band ring around one of her fingers, and added a pair of delicate silver hoop earrings for a bit more bling. She wore her honey blonde hair in tight, long braids that cascaded over her shoulder and down her chest, and sported a sported a glossy lip and dusting of blush to make her striking features pop.

Fans went absolutely wild for the “sun kissed” snap from Larsa earlier today. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 11,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re such a mood,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“How in the heck do you look this good?” questioned a third.

Loading...

This is only the latest eye-popping look Larsa has served up on her Instagram page as of late. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe commanded attention again earlier this week in a neon orange mini dress that clung tight to her hourglass frame, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.