‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Gushes Over Fiance Randall Emmett On Instagram, Says He’s The ‘Best Dad’

Lala Kent shared a sweet photo of Randall Emmett on Instagram on July 12.

Lala Kent is looking forward to marrying Randall Emmett in April of next year.

On July 11, as she and her co-stars continued filming on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent shared a number of videos of herself working out with trainer Jenna Willis before posting an image of Emmett in their kitchen with their two dogs.

“This is why I die for him,” Kent wrote in the caption of her photo. “On top of him being the best dad, the best fiancé, the sweetest human I’ve ever met. I get to marry him… pinch me.”

Kent and Emmett have been dating since early 2016 and for the past several months, they’ve been planning for what is sure to be an over-the-top wedding ceremony next spring. They’ve also been busy at their home and after renovating their living room and kitchen space with the help of Jeff Lewis during the 11th season of his Bravo TV series, Flipping Out, they are remodeling their master suite.

Kent and Emmett have a lot going on at the moment and through it all, Kent has been tending to her filming responsibilities for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and recently traveled to Kentucky for the wedding of her co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

While Emmett does not appear on Vanderpump Rules, he has become quite close to a number of her co-stars and had a hand in Taylor’s bachelor party in Miami last month. Emmett also served as a groomsman in Taylor’s wedding and walked down the aisle with Kent, who was one of Cartwright’s bridesmaids.

Kent and Emmett are in the midst of planning for their big day during Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules but when it comes to Emmett being seen on a future episode of the show, that isn’t going to happen. After all, Emmett is a successful producer and doesn’t exactly have any reality career aspirations.

As for what fans will see of their wedding planning, Kent will likely share as much as she can with her fans and followers in the months leading up to her wedding but when it comes to the wedding itself, that will not be featured on the show.

Kent announced earlier this year that she and Emmett would wed on April 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida, where he’s from.

Kent and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.