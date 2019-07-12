Adam Scott Reveals He Shot Snot At Reese Witherspoon On Accident While Filming ‘BLL’

Not everything goes according to plan when you’re an actor — just ask Adam Scott.

As fans know, Scott plays the role of Reese Witherspoon’s husband on the hit HBO show Big Little Lies. Season two of the show is currently airing on the network and while shooting wrapped up a while ago, there’s still one thing that the actor can’t forget — an embarrassing moment that he says still haunts him. Yesterday, the Parks and Recreation star appeared on Conan, where he chatted about the show.

During the tell-all interview, Scott was explaining that he was somewhat intimidated by filming with such a famous cast that includes the likes of not only Reese Witherspoon but also Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern as well. During their last scene together in season 2, Adam tells Conan that he and Witherspoon were filming in the therapist’s office and while they were in-between takes, Reese said something funny, causing him to laugh so hard that something super embarrassing happened.

“A string of snot, like, came out, and wrapped around my nose. And I just excused myself, went and found the makeup person, got a Kleenex and wiped it off.”

After that, Adam admitted to the late night host that he didn’t really know what to do about the awkward situation and he went back and forth, trying to decide if he should address what just happened and make a joke out of it or just pretend like nothing happened at all. At the time, he did neither but he still struggled between calling Reese to address the situation and just leaving it be once filming wrapped.

Well, he ended up doing neither and Conan gave him some funny advice on how he should handle the blunder going forward.

“Let me tell you as a friend, that no, too much time has gone by now. The only thing you can do now is maybe on your death-bed, summon Reese to your side and go, ‘The snot! The snot! I’m sorry,’ and then die and have that be the last words you ever spoke,” he told the actor.

In the past, Scott also opened up about his role on the show to Vulture. The actor confessed that while he did not read the book, he read the script and knew that he wanted to audition for the role of Ed because he seemed like an “interesting” character who would be fun to play. Obviously, he ended up nailing to role and the rest is history.

Big Little Lies airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9:00 p.m.