‘Doc Martin’ Season 9 Spoilers, Two Key Characters Get Married

Martin Clunes and the cast of Doc Martin have been spotted around the Cornish town of Port Isaac shooting the ninth season of the hit show, and it seems that a wedding is afoot for the new season.

Photos shared by The Daily Mail suggest that the whole cast of Doc Martin will be in attendance for the wedding of two of the younger members of the cast who have been a couple for more than one season of the show seen on PBS, ITV, and streaming networks like Acorn TV.

So who are the bride and groom? While fans don’t have confirmation, it’s actors Joe Absolom and Jessica Ransom, who play Al Large and Mowenna Newcross on Doc Martin, were seen standing in front of the wedding arch with “Joe in a stone gray suit and Jessica in a lacy bridal gown.”

The real Cornish town of Port Isaac is standing in for the fictional town of Port Wenn, and the wedding scene is being shot on what looks to be one of the sunniest days of the season. Actor Martin Clunes, who plays the local GP, Dr. Martin Ellingham, was in high spirits, laughing between shots when he is required to turn back into his stern and serious character.

Fans of Doc Martin will reportedly get to see the new season before the end of the year, though a premiere date has not yet been given. Sadly, the series is winding down. After the latest season this year, there will only be one more, and Clunes has lamented that he will miss his time in Cornwall.

“We love going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin, and we miss it when we are not there. The county is so beautiful, and the people have been so warm and welcoming to us. It is the best job in television.”

How the popular series will end is a closely guarded secret, but fans can be sure that they haven’t seen the last of any of the popular actors from Doc Martin, especially Martin Clunes.

The comic actor also has a serious side when it comes to his love for animals and the series of documentaries he has filmed around the globe. Most recently, he filmed Martin Clunes Explores Islands of America, reports The Inquisitr, which took him to many seldom-seen locations throughout the island towns of the United States beyond Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.