Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Tight New Physique After Weight Loss, Rocks A Revealing Purple Bikini

Jordyn Woods has a tight new figure, and she’s not afraid to show it off.

The reality television star and plus-size model took to social media on Thursday to share a snap of her tight physique in a revealing purple bikini. The snap showed up in her Instagram Stories and was captured by OK! Magazine, which noted that Jordyn was putting in some work at a spa to keep her figure looking tight.

“Jordyn, 21, showed off her extremely toned figure in the snapshot,” the report noted. “She tagged Bahar Contour med spa, which specializes in body sculpting, fat reduction, cellulite reduction, and skin tightening.”

Jordyn Woods has been on a fitness journey over the course of the past few months, sharing with Instagram followers a newfound commitment to the gym that started earlier in the year. Woods said on Twitter that she is the happiest she’s been in a long time, and also told E! News about the fat-burning plan she had adopted.

“I have a love-hate relationship with cardio… Weights, squats, I feel like it all plays an important role,” she said.

Things changed for Jordyn within hours of that interview, which was conducted at a party during NBA All-Star weekend. By the end of that weekend, Jordyn was caught up in a scandal after hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s man, Tristan Thompson, which led to her eventual falling-out with the Kardashian clan.

Jordyn Woods Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss On Instagram — Pic! – OK! https://t.co/t6A2NMHJaY — WeightLoseReview (@WeightLoseRevie) July 12, 2019

Jordyn Woods hasn’t let it slow down her own career, still taking to Instagram to regularly show off her figure as she continues to grow her following, which now stands at more than 10.2 million — roughly doubling since she had the falling-out with the Kardashians. Woods doesn’t seem to be lacking for work, either, as she shares a steady stream of sponsored posts that experts say net tens of thousands of dollars a pop.

Many of her followers are happy to see Jordyn breaking away from the Kardashian family and making a name on her own, which was actually something that Kim Kardashian did at one point in her own career. Like Jordyn was known as Kylie Jenner’s BFF and right-hand woman, Kim was once known mostly as Paris Hilton’s friend — before the sex tape that vaulted Kim to fame and kick-started the family’s reality television empire.

Jordyn Woods seems content building her following in a slightly more traditional way, by sharing revealing posts and keeping a close connection to her fans.