WWE News: Roman Reigns and The Undertaker’s Tag Team Name Revealed

One of the most anticipated matches at this Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will see the former WrestleMania rivals Roman Reigns and The Undertaker team up to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

With the event almost upon us, WWE has revealed that the strange bedfellow pairing of The Big Dog and The Deadman has an official tag team name. Per Cageside Seats, the duo will enter the ring this Sunday as The Graveyard Dogs.

Furthermore, while the team will likely be a one-off alliance for Extreme Rules, WWE has released their official T-shirt, which you can buy from the company’s online store at the time of this writing. The clothing features a graphic boasting two ravenous dogs front and center, with open graves and tombstones behind them.

Of course, some fans are still surprised that this tag team exists at all. After defeating Goldberg in a critically lambasted match at the recent Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, Undertaker looked destined to return to the shadows and enjoy his semi-retirement.

However, on the Monday Night Raw after Stomping Grounds, The Phenom showed up and saved Reigns from a two-on-one mugging courtesy of McMahon and McIntyre. On the following episode of WWE’s flagship show, ‘Taker claimed that saved his old rival because he intended to drag McMahon and McIntyre’s souls to Hell.

The feud between Reigns and McMahon dates all the way back to April, when Reigns commemorated his first night as a member of SmackDown Live roster by giving Vince McMahon a Superman Punch. Afterward, Shane set his sights on the former Shield member, and even defeated him in a match at Super ShowDown with the aid of McIntyre’s interference.

It looked like the feud was over when Reigns beat McIntyre at Stomping Grounds, but McMahon still had unfinished business with his nemesis and the rivalry has continued to heat up.

That said, Extreme Rules is bound to wrap up this storyline involving McMahon. In addition to Reigns and Undertaker, he’s also currently at odds with The Miz, Cedric Alexander and Kevin Owens.

This has led to many within the internet wrestling community claiming that McMahon is currently overexposed and needs to return to his backstage role for the foreseeable future. As noted by The Inquisitr, WWE plans on writing McMahon out of onscreen storylines in the near future.

The reason why Owens cut a scathing shoot promo against him on this week’s SmackDown Live was to initiate his upcoming disappearance from television. Therefore, don’t be surprised if Extreme Rules marks the end of McMahon and McIntyre’s alliance.