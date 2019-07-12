Khloe Kardashian Admits To Talking To Late Father Every Night

Robert Kardashian, father to Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, passed away in 2003. That has not kept Khloe Kardashian from talking to her father every night though, according to Hollywood Life.

On a preview for a new episode of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, the star revealed she stays connected to her father by praying to him every night. Robert passed away when Khloe was only 19, eight weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. On a preview for the next episode, it looks like this helps her connect to a set of twins who will be on her show.

The twins lost their father when they were only 13 to the same disease, Hollywood Life says. While the twins open up about how losing a father is something you can never get over, Khloe Kardashian gets personal. In addition to mentioning that she prays to her dad every night, she also mentions she has her daughter, True, do the same thing.

“I still talk to my dad all the time, every night. Me and my daughter, we pray to him, we talk to him, so I’m a big believer of that.”

Robert Kardashian never got to meet Khloe’s daughter, True. In fact, he never had the chance to meet any of his grandchildren before he passed away.

Despite her own hardships, Khloe comforts the twins who also reveal that they lost their mom, six years after their dad died, to alcoholism. Khloe lets them know that she takes negative situations and tries to make them positive.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe says she had 19 years with her dad and 19 years of amazing memories. She also assures the twins that they have to stop focusing on the past, as it will only hurt their personal growth in the future.

“You’re allowed to be sad and you should mourn, but the more we live in our past, it just hinders from any personal growth. Because we’re not focusing on the moment right now.”

Revenge Body is not the only show produced by Khloe Kardashian on television right now. According to InTouch, her other series, Twisted Sisters, will be returning on Monday, August 12. This will be the second season of the true crime show about sisters committing crimes.

Twisted Sisters goes in-depth about the bond sisters have. It also explores just how much that special bond can change when they get jealous.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with ID for the new season of Twisted Sisters. Anyone who knows me understands what a huge true crime fan I am. This series shows how strong the bonds between sisters really are but how twisted they can become when they’re triggered by jealousy,” Khloe Kardashian said.

New episodes of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian air Sundays on E!.