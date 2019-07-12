Is Kelly Dodd In Jeopardy Of Being Fired From ‘RHOC’? Vicki Gunvalson Shares Controversial Story On Twitter

Vicki Gunvalson may be able to reclaim her full-time role in the future.

Vicki Gunvalson re-tweeted a shocking article earlier this week.

Just days after it was confirmed that Gunvalson had been demoted from her full-time role and would appear as a “friend” during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, she shared an article from LALATE on Twitter which suggested Kelly Dodd’s full-time role on the show was in jeopardy.

According to the report, Dodd’s future on the show is “uncertain.” In fact, the 14th season of the Bravo TV reality series could be her last and when it comes to Gunvalson’s role on the show, she could soon reclaim her full-time role for Season 15.

While Dodd was only narrowly renewed after her debut season of the show, she has maintained a full-time position for the past four seasons. That said, her latest behavior both on-camera and off, which includes leaking dates, fat-shaming her co-stars, and sharing storylines ahead of the new episodes, has reportedly become concerning to producers.

“The easiest way to get in trouble with BravoTV is say things you aren’t supposed to be saying. Dates and storylines are among them,” a source explained.

Dodd also reportedly pushed her limits with Bravo TV by tweeting that she wanted to see Gunvalson fired from the show and rejoicing online once she was demoted.

“Hiring’s and firings is one of those things you [publicly] don’t say anymore,” the insider continued.

It was previously reported that Dodd had allegedly got in trouble with the network for giving away storylines set to air on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Yet, at the time, she denied doing any such thing, claiming it was actually Gunvalson’s boyfriend who shared a story with Page Six.

“They gave away the story lines not me and I get punished!” Dodd ranted months ago.

In addition to reportedly leaking key information given to her by Bravo TV, Dodd has not been the nicest person online and has taken aim at her co-stars’ physical appearances on a number of occasions. As fans may have seen, Dodd labeled Gunvalson a pig weeks ago and poked fun at her nose while also body-shaming her. She also targeted former co-star Heather Dubrow by making fun of her thin frame and calling her “Skeletor” and “Joker Face.”

Dubrow quit her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County just one season after Dodd was added to the cast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premieres Tuesday, August 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.