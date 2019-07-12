Kourtney Kardashian Goes See-Through, Flashes Bra With 21-Year-Old Ex On Iced Matcha Run

Kourtney Kardashian might come with cameras in her home, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is followed in the street as well as on her family’s E! show. The 40-year-old has been papped grabbing iced matcha tea in Los Angeles, California, per photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Kourtney’s outing proved a headline-maker for several reasons. The Poosh CEO’s killer body was on show via some stylish and see-through clothing, but the outing itself was noted for other reasons – Kourtney’s tea run came accompanied by 21-year-old ex-boyfriend Luka Sabbat. The pair was snapped walking through L.A.’s sizzling summer heat while holding their green beverages.

Photos showed Kourtney looking her best. The mother of three had gone super-casual with her white and gray-specked athleisurewear. Her elasticated sweatpants might not have been sending out any flesh, but the star had upped the ante with her tank top. The sheer upper was super-tight, curve-hugging, and sufficiently see-through to be flashing a lacy black bra – the lingerie’s straps were also visible around Kourtney’s toned and bronzed shoulders. The star was mostly snapped in full-frontal and profile positions, although a shot of Kourtney seated on a wall came from behind. This one sent fans the brunette’s trim back and rear silhouette.

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with former flame Luka Sabbat over iced tea after leaving Craig's together https://t.co/r8MadSXbDs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 12, 2019

Kourtney’s tea run with Luka marks the second time this former couple has made headlines this week. Just yesterday, The Inquisitr reported both Luka and Kourtney having dined at West Hollywood, California hotspot Craig’s. While no confirmation was made over the pair’s interaction at the restaurant, today’s photos came with plenty of it.

Kourtney was photographed smiling with Luka as they walked the sunny streets. A photo also showed the pair stopping as Luka smoked a cigarette. While the outing offered no body language to suggest any romance, the sighting will likely prove a talking point for fans.

This former couple made headlines for briefly dating last year. The short-lived relationship seems to have turned into a friendship. It did, however, form somewhat of a pattern for Kourtney. Prior to dating Sabbat, Kourtney was in a relationship with 26-year-old model Younes Bendjima. Both men are significantly younger than Kourtney.

This reality face and entrepreneur remains best-known for her 2015-ended relationship with Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott share three children. Their co-parenting is heavily documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Likewise, the ways in which they make their platonic relationship work. Disick is dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.