Heidi Klum, 46, Dances In A Tiny Mini-Dress After Secret Wedding Is Exposed

Heidi's pretty much confirming her marriage to Tom Kaulitz in a crazy new video.

Heidi Klum is looking happier and healthier than ever after her secret wedding to now-husband Tom Kaulitz was uncovered this week. Though the star is still yet to officially comment on her marriage herself, the former America’s Got Talent judge and Project Runway host just couldn’t seem to hide her joy on her Instagram account on July 11 as she danced around to her man’s music.

The gorgeous supermodel donned a tiny bright orange mini-dress in the upload posted to her account just hours after TMZ confirmed that she and the Tokio Hotel musician had actually secretly tied the knot in February, two months after he proposed to her in December.

The pretty erratic and fast paced video had the age defying 46-year-old star showing off her best moves in a small graffiti filled hallway while putting her world-famous toned body on full display in the seriously skimpy and sparkly dress, which appeared to feature a fun fringe design across the bodice.

Klum could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she danced around, walking up and down a set of three silver steps, flinging her hair around, and even crouching down in front of the camera after giving a close-up look at her long, tanned, and toned legs.

As a nod to her new husband – and seeming confirmation of their February wedding after the big news leaked – the star set the video to the song “Love Who Loves You” by his band Tokio Hotel while she also referred to the track in the caption with a heart emoji.

The video has been viewed more than 434,000 times in the first eight hours since Klum shared it with her 6.4 million followers, who flooded the comments section with praise.

“Crazy hot,” one fan told Klum with a fire emoji, while another wrote in the comments, “GORGEOUS HEIDI” with another fire emoji and a smiley face with hearts for eyes.

One even asked the newlywed about the workout routine that got her looking so fit and healthy in her mid-40s as she flashed some skin in her seriously short ensemble.

“What is your exercise routine?” they asked Heidi after seeing her flaunting her dance moves. “You stay in such amazing shape!!”

Others congratulated the German supermodel on her wedding.

As The Inquisitr shared, Heidi’s been hitting the headlines this week for her surprise wedding after keeping her nuptials top secret for the past five months.

The model and her husband haven’t yet spoken out about the details of their big day, though TMZ is claiming that they may have walked down the aisle on February 22.

But while Klum’s still staying tight-lipped on her marital status, the latest video shared by the star on Instagram comes shortly after she got very candid with her millions of followers last month.

The mom of four went completely bare-faced in another clip she shared on the social media site as she gave her fans a look at how she gets glam for big events via a timelapse clip of herself in the makeup chair, as The Inquisitr reported.