Colton Underwood Talks ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s Scandalous Windmill Moment

In the sneak peak of next week's episode of 'The Bachelorette,' Hannah Brown reveals she had sex with one of the men in a windmill.

During the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown made the shocking decision not to send any of her remaining men home, but instead to give all four of them a rose. The remaining men include Luke Parker, Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron. Brown claims she has falling for each one of them, but it seems as though things will change in next week’s episode. Sneak previews of the upcoming episode show Parker telling Brown that he believes sex should be reserved only for two people who are married. He goes on to tell her that, if she did have sex with one of the other men, he would have no choice but to leave. His remark causes Brown to make the shocking reveal that she has already had sex with one of the men on the show, in a windmill of all places, according to Entertainment Tonight.

While it has not yet been revealed which of the men Brown has slept with, we know that it is enough to send Parker packing and heading home in a limo by the end of the episode. Brown’s announcement that she has already slept with one of her remaining men caused quite the stir on social media. Last season’s Bachelor star Colton Underwood gave his take on Brown’s announcement, comparing it to his fence jump during his season.

Towards the end of Underwood’s season, he was heartbroken when he confessed his feelings for Cassie Randolph and she told him she did not feel the same way. He was so upset that he jumped a fence to get away from the cameras that were following his every move. The fact that Underwood was a virgin was perhaps one of the most talked about aspects of his season. On Brown’s season, this is pretty much flipped. Underwood made the point that, when you are a reality television figure, you are criticized no matter what you do so there is really no pleasing everyone.

back from the atmosphere. now drops of Jupiter in my hair. ???? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/McTzCemVyF — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 9, 2019

“I say what the fence was to me, the windmill is to Hannah. But talk about a bomb getting dropped! I’m here for all of it! I know it’s sort of polar opposite of what my take on my season was, but I think that’s what’s so cool about the Bachelor franchise, is everybody has their own twists to things. You either get scrutinized for not having sex or scrutinized for having too much. There is no middle ground.”