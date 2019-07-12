Jessica Simpson Dishes On Weight Loss After Reports That She Wants To Lose 70 Lbs. After Birth Of Daughter

Jessica Simpson is looking to get back into tip-top shape following the birth of her daughter.

Back in March, the actress gave birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae, via a c-section. The cutie joins Simpson’s other two kids — 7-year-old, Maxwell Drew, and 5-year-old, Ace Knute. Throughout her pregnancy, Jessica shared the struggles that she encountered, including swollen ankles as well as some of the other less-glamorous parts of pregnancy. But now, the mother of three is opening up to People about her road to weight loss, as she is looking to get back into the shape that she was in prior to having children.

The 39-year-old tells the publication that she is making strides to start eating healthier, and that she recently discovered she really likes to eat cauliflower, which she uses as a substitute for a lot of other foods. Of course, the designer also shared that she has also been putting in a lot of time at the gym, and she is giving it her best effort to get into amazing shape. Simpson revealed that she tries to walk at least three miles a day with her hubby and kids, in addition to hitting the gym.

“I am working really hard right now,” she shared. “It’s not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good. I have been doing a lot of walking — getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused.”

This is the first time that Simpson has spoken about getting back into shape since it was reported that she wants to lose at least 70 pounds after the birth of Birdie. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, an insider dished that the blonde-haired beauty wants to get back into her infamous “daisy dukes” shape, like she was for her role in the 2005 film The Dukes of Hazzard.

“She’s got it in her head she needs to lose 70 pounds ASAP. She’s in the gym or running four hours per day, and counts every single calorie that passes her lips,” the source shared.

The insider also revealed that Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, has been getting frustrated with his wife for spending so much time at the gym, mostly because it takes away from their time together. And the same insider close to Simpson also shares that, if she cannot lose weight the natural way, then Jessica has no problem going under the knife as the option of plastic surgery is definitely on the table.

Luckily, it seems as though Simpson is already making big strides in her weight loss journey.