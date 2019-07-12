Bebe Rexha’s New Collaboration With Jax Jones Is About Female Empowerment In The Bedroom

Today, Bebe Rexha dropped a new single with Jax Jones, “Harder,” which is all about female empowerment in the bedroom, per Music News.

When speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Music News reported Jax explaining the main message in the song.

“This is my most empowering song. I am shouting out to the ladies on this song, ‘When you’re in the bedroom, you have to make sure you get yours’,” the “You Don’t Know Me” hitmaker shared.

“I heard a statistic recently that, like, 40 percent of women fake it yeah. That was on ‘Love Island’. Oh my days, I am quoting ‘Love Island’. But I’m telling the lads you have to put your grafting boots [on] and make it work.”

Bebe agreed with Jax and continued explaining that relationships do not just have to be about sexual intercourse, but rather about love in general.

“I am saying when it comes to love, you’d better love me harder. It doesn’t always have to be sexual, it can be in a relationship too,” she expressed.

The funky artwork for the single sees Jones and Rexha in cartoon form on a can of spinach.

According to Music News, the track will be taken from Bebe’s upcoming second studio album.

The Inquisitr recently reported Bebe admitting that her mother hates one of her new unreleased songs due to its dark lyrics. She also revealed she is scared to put out her new music because of its honest content and its slight departure from her previous work.

Bebe’s last collaboration with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine” was released on May 31. The Inquisitr reported on one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video — a sparkly leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 81.7 million times, at the time of this writing. So far, the single has peaked at No. 28 in Australia, No. 50 in the U.K. and No. 67 in the U.S.

Rexha currently has 37 million monthly listeners on the app, cementing her status as one of music’s biggest names. She is the 20th most played artist in the world.

Last year, she released her debut album, Expectations, which reached No. 13 in the U.S., No. 14 in Canada, No. 19 in Australia, and No. 33 in the U.K. The record sparked the hit singles, “I Got You,” “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line, and “I’m A Mess” which celebrated worldwide success. After achieving over 500,000 sales in the U.S., the album has been certified gold, according to RIAA.

In total, she has released three EPs — I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, All Your Fault: Pt. 1 and All Your Fault: Pt. 2.

Her Instagram account boasts over 8.7 million loyal followers.