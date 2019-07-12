Why Does Justin Bieber Want To Wait To Get Wife Hailey Baldwin Pregnant?

Justin Bieber just revealed his in no rush, but why?

Justin Bieber told fans he was not “in a rush” to have kids with wife Hailey Baldwin earlier this week on Instagram, but what prompted his change of heart?

After previously telling fans he was looking forward to going on “daddy daughter dates” with his future child, a new report from Hollywood Life has revealed that Bieber recently had a change of heart regarding his past plans to start a family with Baldwin soon after their marriage.

According to the report, Bieber changed his mind about becoming a father soon after learning his wife hopes to focus on her modeling career for at least a couple of years before getting pregnant.

“[Hailey] was the one who actually wanted to wait and pump the brakes on all of that talk because she is still young and she wants to pursue more TV and modeling opportunities,” the source revealed, adding that because of Baldwin’s career goals, she simply does not have a lot of time to devote towards being a mother at this time.

“Justin has since agreed to her wishes because he loves her and he wants her to be happy and they will have a family when it is the right time for both of them,” the insider continued.

As the insider explained, rushing a pregnancy would likely be a mistake as they are quite happy at the moment and very “in unison” with their future plans.

Prior to getting married, Bieber and Baldwin were involved with a number of other celebrities, including Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes, respectively.

As fans well know, Bieber and Gomez’s on-again, off-again relationship has been highly publicized over the past several years and because there’s been so much back and forth between the two of them, many of their fans have believed it would be Gomez who Bieber ultimately married. Meanwhile, after rumored romances with Drake and Cameron Dallas, Bieber was linked to Mendes for several months. In fact, just months before her Bahamas engagement to Bieber, Baldwin seemingly went public with her romance with Mendes while attending the 2018 Met Gala.

Bieber and Baldwin became engaged in The Bahamas last July and in November, Bieber confirmed they had wed.

Although Bieber and Baldwin have not yet celebrated their marriage with a formal wedding, they are expected to do so at some point in the future. That said, an exact date or season has not yet been specified.