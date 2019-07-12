Olivia Culpo Flashes The Flesh In Hot Pink Minidress On Instagram

Olivia Culpo put on a very leggy display in her latest Instagram pic.

On Friday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model updated her social media page with an eye-catching snap that had her Instagram followers drooling all over her jaw-dropping physique. Reporting from Miami Beach, Florida, Olivia treated her massive following to a glorious view of her toned, tanned legs as she flaunted her statuesque figure in a hot-pink minidress.

Posing against the backdrop of a marble wall, Olivia showcased her fabulous body in the head-turning pink dress – a coquette, frilled design by Antonio Berardi. Styled by the famous Los Angeles-based fashion stylist, Sonja Christensen, the former Miss Universe looked nothing short of spectacular in the gorgeous hot-pink frock. She accessorized with matching pumps and a stylish hot-pink clutch, one decorated with gold metallic detailing.

In classic Olivia Culpo style, the 27-year-old stunner showed off her endless pins in the dangerously short dress, flashing her chiseled thighs, supple calves, and slender ankles. Cinched at the waist, the chic minidress accentuated her lithe waistline, highlighting her hourglass curves. A sea of frills radiating across her bust put Olivia’s shapely chest on display. Likewise, her curvy hips were also emphasized by the frilly details adorning her vibrantly colored frock.

As Olivia noted in the photo caption, the Rhode Island native traveled to Miami to attend the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition casting taking place there today. Dressed to impress, the stunning supermodel stopped to pose for a few pics before heading out to the event.

While her outfit was certainly eye-popping, her glam was also on par. Olivia rocked a bold red lipstick. She sported perfectly contoured eyebrows and accentuated her beautiful features with a dab of masterfully applied dark eyeshadow.

For the Sports Illustrated swimsuit casting, the gorgeous model and actress pulled back her chestnut-brown tresses into a tight bun – one of her signature looks, put together by celebrity hairstylist Dafne Evangelista. A different photo posted to Instagram by Sonja Christensen offered a more detailed look at Olivia’s outfit and hairstyle.

Olivia’s pretty-in-pink look didn’t go unnoticed by her scores of fans. Her Instagram photo garnered more than 54,500 likes within a couple of hours of having been posted. In addition, over 415 people dropped by the comments section to compliment the supermodel for her sexy, trendy look.

One person wrote, “INCREDIBLE!,” in all caps, followed by a fire emoji.

“Miss Universe in every sense,” penned another, adding a litany of sparkling-heart emoji for emphasis.

“Oh girl!!!!,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“This dress is EVERYTHING!,” noted a fourth fan.

The sentiment was echoed by a fifth message that read, “Perfect dress,” trailed by a string of enthusiastic emoji.

One particularly ardent fan took the time to write Olivia a lengthy message of appreciation, one infused with flattering emoji.