Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss Noticed By Fans In Latest Instagram Snap

Actress Rebel Wilson has dropped a significant amount of weight in a new Instagram snapshot posted to social media and fans are taking notice of her slimmer new figure, complimenting the star on what appears to be a commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Wilson posted a new photo to the social media sharing site where she is seen standing alongside two friends as the sun sets behind them. The actress is seen wearing black leggings, a Saint Laurent t-shirt and black flats in the photo.

Fans couldn’t stop complimenting the actress who has always been unapologetic about her body, showing it off in figure-hugging styles for years before what appears to be a dramatic transformation.

One fan commented of the photo where Wilson is looking directly into the camera, giving it a knowing stare, “You’ve always looked rad to me girl!!! However, you look so in charge of life and fierce as can be!!!! OWNING IT!!!!!” Another stated, “I have seen on here you have been putting in lots of hard work. I hope that you are pleased with the results you have achieved and the benefits you are no doubt feeling health wise. May you be filled with joy and success.”

Life & Style Magazine reported that the actress once admitted she has a hormonal imbalance that causes her to put on the pounds.

Although she is now embracing a healthier lifestyle and enjoying the effects it has had on her body, Wilson was always complimentary of herself, whether she was a bit bigger or smaller in dress size. She never made apologies for her looks and loved, according to an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2015, “being unique and different.” She said that when she first walked into her agent’s office in 2009 she was embraced by them, being signed on her second day in the United States after arriving from her native Australia.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who was one of the most beloved characters in the film series in the role of Fat Amy, also said that she was always able to cultivate her own style and niche in the market because she didn’t try and compete with anyone else, noting that she was less about glamour than being about the brain, the heart, and what’s on the inside.

Rebel Wilson will appear in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats, alongside Taylor Swift, Jenifer Hudson, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Ian McKellan, and Dame Judi Dench. The film is slated to be released December 20.

She will revisit the character of Fat Amy for Pitch Perfect 4, which is currently in pre-production.