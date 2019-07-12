‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shows Off Hot New Hair Makeover

Catelynn Lowell is getting ready for the Teen Mom OG reunion and on Thursday, she took to Instagram to show off her hot new hair makeover. She posted photos to Instagram of her new hair extensions.

Catelynn shared a photo of herself with her awesome new extensions and said she was “feeling herself” in the photo. The selfie showed Cate wearing light makeup, including the perfect shade of pink lipstick.

The Teen Mom OG reunion will soon be taping in New York City, and the cast will meet up to film together. The current season of the show is special because it marks 10 years since audiences first met the cast. The girls were first introduced to viewers on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the shows, each girl faced different struggles, but the one thing they all had in common was that they were young and pregnant.

For Catelynn Lowell, that meant making a very difficult decision. Catelynn and her now husband, Tyler Baltierra, found out they were expecting a baby together. Both wanted the best for their daughter and decided to place her up for adoption. The couple’s episode showed them placing their daughter up for adoption, and Teen Mom OG continued to share their story and follow their lives after the adoption.

On New Year’s Day 2015, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Novalee. Nova turned 4-years-old earlier this year and shortly after her birthday, the couple welcomed their third daughter, Vaeda.

The couple married in 2015, and the show has followed their ups and downs, including their recent trial separation. Catelynn and Tyler decided to live apart for a bit to work on themselves, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn revealed that the whole thing was “blown out of proportion.” She explained to E! News that people assumed the couple would end up divorcing.

“It wasn’t even like that. I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”

While not everyone may have understood the trial separation that the couple took, Catelynn explained that the whole thing made her and Tyler stronger.

Fans can catch up with Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra on all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG. The episodes air Monday nights on MTV, and the Teen Mom OG reunion will air later this year.