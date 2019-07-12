Alessandra Ambrosio Does A Full Backbend In A Revealing Swimsuit

Alessandra's bending over backward in her cut-out swimsuit.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her impressive flexibility during a recent beach photo shoot. The gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret model wasn’t afraid to show off some skin and her yoga moves while showing off a skimpy one-piece from her swimwear collection, Gal Floripa, as she took on a full backbend on the sand.

The stunning photo showed the mom of two bending all the way back to place her hands over her head and on the sand as she posed by the ocean with the tropical scenery of Florianópolis, Brazil, which is where the star hails from, behind her.

The snap was posted to Gal Floripa’s official Instagram account this week, but the strong bending over backward pose wasn’t the only look at the cut-out one-piece shared via social media.

Another picture posted online showed Alessandra striking a very sultry pose on the sand in the colorful skin-baring look while a third new photo had her pulling yet another unique pose during the beach shoot.

The third snap shared on July 11 showed the mom of two on her back in front of the blue ocean as she arched her back and put her knees in the air with both of her arms stretched out to the side.

In all three uploads, Alessandra was modeling the Talisman one-piece in the color guava.

The bathing suit is from her own collection, which she started with her sister Aline Ambrosio and Gisele Coria.

Alessandra has been promoting her line in a number of different photo shoots over the past several months since she first unveiled Gal Floripa to the world.

One of the most recent looks shared by The Inquisitr saw the stunning model sitting on a boat in a very similar flesh-flashing swimsuit, this time in a nude color, while she also rocked a fun shell headdress on her head.

As a bikini model, there’s no doubting that the 38-year-old has to put a whole lot of work into getting and staying so toned.

“If you want to get into bikini shape, you definitely want to do a lot of cardio,” Ambrosio told modelinia.com in an interview back in 2014, per The Irish Independent.

“My favourite is taking a spinning class. I love SoulCycle, because I always have so much fun whenever I go. I also like to go to Pilates Platinum when I want to tone my body,” Ambrosio said of her favorite exercises.

The former Victoria’s Secret model also revealed what she’s looking for in her swimwear looks.