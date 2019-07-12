Lisa Vanderpump Returns To Filming On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Dealing With ‘Unkind’ Co-Stars On ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump has returned to production with Bravo TV.

Lisa Vanderpump is currently in production of the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Vanderpump was unhappy with the way in which her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to an end, and cannot believe that there was “barely anything” shown about her life on the latest episodes of the series.

Vanderpump also felt attacked by her former co-stars.

However, as a source revealed on July 11, Vanderpump is doing better now that she has left the country and traveled to the U.K. with husband, Ken Todd, at her side. As fans have surely heard, Vanderpump suddenly lost her mother, Jean Vanderpump, in June of this year, and only recently learned the cause of her mother’s tragic passing.

Hollywood Life explained that Jean died of DVT, or deep vein thrombosis, which is “a blood clot that forms in a vein deep in the body.”

“Lisa is relieved to finally know what caused her mother’s death and is happy to be out of the country as the finale of RHOBH aired,” the insider explained. “She honestly had no interest in watching given that barely anything from Vanderpump Vegas (her latest restaurant and bar inside Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas) was shown and she feels the women were so unkind to her.”

The insider went on to reveal that Vanderpump is expected to return to the United States this week for filming on Vanderpump Rules in Las Vegas, where she opened the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in March.

Following her dramatic ninth season with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, which included claims of Vanderpump leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley, the restaurant owner is putting her focus on the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. As the Hollywood Life insider explained, staying busy is key for Vanderpump after the loss of her mom just weeks ago.

Prior to Vanderpump losing her mother, she was grieving over her brother’s shocking suicide last spring, just before she began filming on both Vanderpump Rules Season 7 and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

Vanderpump announced she was quitting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons in June, after being accused of leaking a story to Radar Online in which Kemsley was accused of abandoning the dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs last year.

The three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Season 9 reunion begins airing next Tuesday night, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.