Kristen Bell Trips & Falls In A Black Swimsuit In Hilarious Video

Kristen suffered a hilarious fall in her swimwear in a new video.

Kristen Bell is proving that she can even look great in a swimsuit while tripping and falling straight into the ocean. The Veronica Mars and The Good Place actress showed off her amazing body in a black scalloped swimsuit in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week – only things didn’t quite turn out how she’d hoped as she tried to keep it sultry while wading through the water.

Showing off her comedic skills, Kristen walked through the sea while trying to look cool, only she then pretended to trip and fall straight into the water and splashed herself in the face in the process.

But even while taking a big fall to the ground, the gorgeous Frozen voice actress still managed to look stunning as she flaunted her curves in the skin-tight one-piece while accessorizing her swimwear with a pair of aviator shades on her eyes, hoop earrings in both ears, and a shell necklace around her neck.

The superzoom video has been viewed close to 4 million times since she first shared it on social media.

It wasn’t just Bell who took one of the team when it came to comedy though, as the star also shared a hilarious video of her husband Dax Shephard “flexin” while relaxing on the beach.

The clip showed the father of two shirtless while on the sand as he jokingly showed off his biceps for the camera.

But it wasn’t all comic relief for the couple, as Kristen also posted a sweet selfie with her husband to her Instagram account on July 11.

The photo showed the twosome sharing smiles during their trip to the beach with their children while matching one another with shades on their eyes.

Bell also gave her more than 10.6 million followers on the social media site a rare glimpse at her kids having some fun in the sun.

The star uploaded snaps of 4-year-old Delta and 6-year-old Lincoln playing with other children to her Instagram account as they all enjoyed their beach day together.

Though the the twosome rarely share photos of their children for privacy reasons, they have been a little more open about their relationship recently.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Dax actually admitted that there was a time when he wasn’t even sure if he wanted to be with Kristen, who’s currently gearing up for the Veronica Mars revival.

“I was going, ‘Do I want to be with a Christian, who has eight people living in her house for free, who has to get out of a car when there’s a dog who doesn’t have a leash and ruin her whole day to rescue this dog?'” Dax confessed of the early days of his relationship with Bell during an appearance on Off Camera With Sam Jones.

Shephard then said that there was a time he actually “wasn’t fearful” that he wouldn’t end up with Bell and even added, “I wasn’t certain I wanted to be with someone like that.”

Fortunately, things all worked out for the loved-up couple who have now been happily married for six years.