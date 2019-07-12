Ashanti Shows Off Abs In Barely-There, Skimpy Underboob Swimming Costume

Ashanti currently has her own summer line with Pretty Little Thing and models all the pieces.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker has been sharing a number of photos from her range on Instagram to show it off to her 4.8 million followers.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing,” the website states.

Her latest upload, which has racked up over 270,000 likes shows Ashanti in a neon yellow underboob swimming costume. The garment shows off her abs and her breasts. It is short sleeved and very skimpy, only just covering what needs to be covered. Her hair is dark, long, curly and her skin is glowing. She accessorized this look with hoop earrings to give it that little extra touch.

“The most humble, beautiful, all natural woman in the game!” one user said, praising the “Foolish” chart-topper.

“Ashanti can do no wrong,” another insisted.

“Been fine forever,” a third shared.

At the launch of the line, Ashanti spoke to Hollywood Life about her upcoming music and the big names she has worked with on the project, per The Inquisitr.

She stated that she has worked with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih on some tracks. She added there are some surprises to expect.

“[I’m] working on the EP with Metro Boomin. We have so many different records and the vibe is just a real Ashanti R&B sound but 2019 infused with a lot of stuff that I’ve never said.”

In 2001, Ashanti rose to fame when she collaborated with Ja Rule on the hit song “Always on Time.” The single topped the U.S. singles chart and was a worldwide success. In 2002, she released her debut self-titled studio album. The album topped the U.S. album charts and peaked within the top three in the U.K. The record won her the Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 2003 Grammy Awards and was nominated for Best New Artist.

Since then, Ashanti has released five more studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart.

In total, Ashanti has been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards. At the American Music Awards, she has also been nominated for eight awards and taken home two trophies.

On Spotify, she currently has over 2.5 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act. Her most played track, “Foolish,” currently has over 104 million streams.

Ashanti’s Pretty Little Thing range is available online.