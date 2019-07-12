Maria Sharapova Wows In A Skimpy Red Bikini At The Beach

Maria's flawless bikini body was on display in new photos.

Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova is showing off her toned bikini body in Italy after an early exit from Wimbledon. The gorgeous and talented athlete was spotted getting in a little downtime on the beaches of Italy, soaking up the sun in a two-piece after she was forced to leave the British competition early due to an injury on her wrist.

The Daily Mail shared stunning paparazzi snaps of the talented 32-year-old athlete as she enjoyed the sunshine in the European destination on July 10. In the snaps, Maria could be seen with her long blonde hair down and wet after taking a dip in the water to cool off.

The star showed a whole lot of skin as she relaxed on the beach, putting her toned and athletic body on display in a pretty skimpy red-hot two-piece bikini.

Maria’s colorful swimwear look consisted of the bright red top with a small cut-out across the chest and a pair of matching pretty skimpy red bottoms that perfectly showcased her long and toned legs and her flat middle.

The candid photos also showed the star taking a dip in the ocean while still rocking her dark sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sunshine. Sharapova also opted to accessorize her bikini look with a gold necklace around her neck.

The tennis superstar didn’t seem to be letting her injury or her early exit from the British tournament in the first round get her down after she retired from a match against Pauline Parmentier early due to her wrist pain.

However, as reported by The Telegraph, she vowed to return back on top form.

“I’m here to play. Next time I come here, I want to feel great,” she said. “I want to do what I’m meant to be doing at the level I believe I can.”

Back in 2014, Maria spoke to Self about her body confidence and how she doesn’t put too much thought into her appearance when she hits the courts to play.

“When I’m out on the court, I’m not thinking about how I look,” she told the magazine at the time. “I do my ponytail in two seconds, and I’m not wearing a stitch of makeup. I’m confident in my skin, and I’m there to play the game.”

Sharapova also opened up to the outlet about her competitive side.

“I have a competitive drive,” Sharapova said. “It’s ferocious and powerful, and it’s about winning.”

