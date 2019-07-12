Devastated Debby Ryan Speaks Out On The Death Of ‘Jessie’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce: ‘The World Was Robbed’

The Disney Channel alum pays tribute to her late co-star with an emotional Instagram post.

Debby Ryan has posted a second tribute to her late Jessie co-star, Cameron Boyce. The Insatiable actress, 26, took to Instagram to post a clip of herself as her former character Jessie Prescott hugging Boyce’s Luke Ross in a scene from the Disney Channel show. Ryan captioned the clip with a broken heart emoji. In a separate post, Ryan penned a poignant tribute to her late co-star, who passed away in his sleep last week following a seizure at age 20.

Ryan, who worked with Boyce on Jessie for four seasons, playing his character’s nanny from 2011-2015, posted several throwback photos from the set of the Disney Channel sitcom. The actress wrote that Boyce’s sudden death doesn’t make any sense.

Ryan went on to write that Boyce was “relentlessly joyful” and “good, through and through.” The Jessie star added that while she is “confused and devastated and angry,” her sad emotions are opposite of the positive attitude Boyce was known for.

Ryan also expressed gratitude for her Jessie family, which includes co-stars Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Kevin Chamberlin, and Karan Brar, who was Cameron Boyce’s real-life best friend and roommate. Ryan wrote that Boyce lives on “in the legacy of love” he built.

“There are beautiful connections and beams of light, ever present, truly the fingerprints of Cam still around and showing up in the midst of this. I will keep that light burning in me for the rest of my journey. The world was robbed. We’re better for you.”

Ryan’s emotional tribute received millions of likes and an onslaught of comments. Dove Cameron, Boyce’s co-star on all three films in Disney’s Descendants franchise, agreed that the world was “robbed” by his sudden death.

This is Ryan’s second tribute to her beloved Jessie co-star. Earlier in the week, Ryan shared a clip of Boyce delivering a speech at the 2018 Thirst Gala. Last year, the young humanitarian was given the Pioneering Spirit award after he raised more $30,000 for the global water awareness organization to build two wells in Swaziland as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In his speech, Boyce talked about how it was time to make a difference in the world. Boyce’s award was presented to him by his fellow Jessie co-star Karan Brar alongside Descendants director and choreographer Kenny Ortega, according to CinemaBlend.

Cameron Boyce’s final Disney Channel appearance will be in Descendants 3, which is set to premiere Aug. 2. In honor of Boyce, the network has canceled the scheduled July 22 red carpet premiere of the film and will instead make a donation to the Thirst Project, Deadline reports. Descendants 3 will also be dedicated to Boyce.