Instagram Model Audreyana Michelle Flaunts Tiny, Skin-Tight Crop Top And Army Pants In Latest Snap

Instagram model Audreyana Michelle has been steadily gaining followers on the popular social media site with her frequent posts featuring her stunning looks in a variety of different wardrobe choices, ranging from everyday wear to skimpy swimsuits.

Recently capturing the attention of her almost one million followers with a tiny black bikini snap, the model took to Instagram on Thursday to show off a different type of ensemble — this time rocking a skin-tight crop tight and baggy army pants.

The model sits on a set of stairs in the photo as she poses with her elbows resting on her thighs and her body slightly turned towards the side. The sleeveless orange crop top is the highlight of the outfit as it hugs the model’s chest and toned abdomen, exposing a small strip of skin at her tummy. The gray, black, and white army pants emphasize the model’s trim legs before ending with elastic ties at her ankles.

On her feet, Audreyana sports a pair of white Adidas sneakers with a strip of orange to match her top. She has her long, brunette curls pulled up into a casual high ponytail that extends down her back while she shoots a sultry gaze towards the photographer, emphasizing her famed green eyes and pouty, pink lips.

In the photo’s caption, the model of American, African American, and Native American descent writes “originals only,” referring to the Adidas shoes that are one of their classic styles. Her followers left her plenty of messages in the comments section gushing over her beauty and expressing how much they loved her.

One Instagram user wrote, “Girl you are killing it,” followed by three fire emoji, while another commented, “Love that outfit and your beautiful!!”

Yet another adoring fan chimed in with, “Sexy fly and straight fire,” followed by four heart-eyed emoji.

Three years ago at the age of 17, the model won the Frankies Girl of the Month honor with high-fashion designer swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis. The model, who had already attracted attention from popular brands such as Glossier, Forever 21, and LF, had her sights set high in the modeling industry and Frankies Bikinis wanted to get to know her better.

An interview conducted with the young model discovered that she is originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and at the time, was set on moving full time to Los Angeles.

Audreyana also revealed her beauty routine for anyone wanting to achieve her flawless look.