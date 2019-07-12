Adrienne Bailon Flaunts Her Curves In Nude Polka Dot Bikini

Adrienne's stunning fans with her latest bikini snap.

Adrienne Bailon, also known by her married name of Adrienne Houghton, was proudly showing off her stunning curves in a polka dot bikini in a new snap shared to Instagram this week. The Real co-host and former The Cheetah Girls singer proudly flaunted her figure in her fun two-piece in the stunning snap while enjoying the sunshine during a trip to Parker Palm Springs.

Adrienne stunned her 4.4 million followers on the social media site with the photo as she put one arm up in the air while soaking up all the California sunshine had to offer.

Bailon was rocking her fun nude and white polka dot bikini, which was seemingly made up of a seemingly strapless top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms that stretched up to her slim waist and matched with the same polka dot pattern.

The 35-year-old star opted to shield her eyes from the beating down sunshine with a large brimmed sunhat while posing for the camera with a cocktail in her hand and a flowy white cover-up around her shoulders.

Adrienne’s stunning snap most definitely caught the attention of her millions of followers, as the comments section was overrun with sweet messages from her fans who praised her for showing off her love for the sunshine and her body confidence in the patterned two-piece.

“@adriennebailon You are such a beautiful soul,” one fan told the star in the comments section, while another wrote after seeing her latest bikini snap, “Always beautiful. Enjoying life.”

“You’re always awesome Adrienne!” a third said.

Bailon previously shared a number of bikini shots with her followers earlier this year as she enjoyed a very sunny and tropical vacation with her husband, Christian music singer Israel Houghton.

One photo posted to her Instagram account showed the duo having a whole lot of fun together splashing around in the water, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, while the stunning The Real star flashed some skin in a plunging white crochet bikini look.

Shortly after that, The Inquisitr also shared snaps of the gorgeous singer and actress showing off her enviable curves in a neon bikini during a trip to the beach.

Earlier this year, Bailon opened up about her recent weight loss after telling her fans via her YouTube page that she was trying out a new vegan diet.

“Surprise! I am officially now vegan or attempting to be vegan,” Bailon told fans in a clip shared online, per Vegan News.

“I’ve actually done it for a few weeks now and I love it so this [unsweetened almond milk] is now part of my whole diet as well,” she added, before then revealing on Instagram in April that her new diet had lead to her dropping a few pounds.