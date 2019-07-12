Demi Rose Brings The Heat In Three Daring & Tiny Swim Ensembles As She Walks The Runway During Miami Swim Week

Model Demi Rose Mawby walked the runway for the Oh Polly show at Miami Swim Week 2019 on Thursday, showing off her famed curves in three different swimsuits, reported The Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old model flaunted her famed curves three times during the night, looking sensual as always with golden, glowing skin, and her long, straight brunette locks flowing across her shoulders and down her back as she added a touch of black mascara and nude-pink lips.

The first suit was a cream-colored two piece featuring a long-sleeved, zippered top that was unzipped to her mid-bust, showing off plenty of cleavage. The string bottoms rested high on her tiny waist while the thin strip of fabric between her legs left plenty of skin on display.

The second suit was a simple white bikini with gold-chain shoulder straps and waistband. The top of the bikini could barely contain the model’s ample chest, the two half-circle cups exposing much of her cleavage, while the cut of the bottoms emphasized Demi’s wide hips and hinted at her rounded booty.

The third suit was a bronze, metallic one piece with various cut-outs and two buckles at the waist. The thin strip of fabric covering her chest revealed a glimpse of underboob in addition to her usual cleavage, while the bottom part of the suit left plenty of skin exposed on either side.

All of the suits had thong bottoms that put the model’s ample backside on full display as she strutted her stuff up and down the catwalk. On her feet, the blonde bombshell sported clear heels for two of the walks and another pair of clear heels with a gold platform on the third.

Last month, the model revealed the sad news about her mom’s tragic death on Instagram, writing in a story, “Heaven gained an angel today. R.I.P. Mommy,” alongside a heartbroken emoji, after which she was flooded with messages from fans expressing their love and support for the model, reported Metro.

After the outpouring support from her followers, Demi posted a thank you note in yet another story, reported The Sun.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support. I really really appreciate it and you all are like my extended family. Gotta keep rolling.”

Demi’s loss of her mom, Christine Mawby, came just eight months after the young model lost her father, Barrie Mawby, last October.

Despite the incredible loss that the model has gone through, she has been open with her fans about the grief she’s experiencing while pouring herself into her work and attempting to keep her head above water.