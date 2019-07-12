Christina Aguilera Takes To The Stage In Raunchy BDSM-Inspired Outfit At The X Tour 2019

Pop singer Christina Aguilera turned heads at The X Tour 2019 where she performed at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany on Thursday, reported The Daily Mail. The singer brought the heat in a dominatrix-style outfit that commanded attention.

The 38-year-old’s raunchy outfit combined with her energetic and sexual performance were the highlight of the night as she took the stage in a red and black long-sleeved leotard and netted stockings that showed off her enviable curves and ample backside.

The leotard included various black leather strips that cinched at her waist in an O-ring. A black leather collar was also included in the ensemble, complete with a silver chain dangling down her torso and tying into the ring at her tummy. One more silver chain was attached to a loop at the top of one of her thighs.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer completed the look with mid-thigh shiny, black leather boots and yellow-manicured nails. Her long, wavy blonde locks were secured in a half-up ponytail while the rest flowed down her back and her face was heavily made-up with black-lined eyes and mascara, in addition to smokey eye shadow and bright-red lips.

The singer’s The X Tour is her sixth concert tour and takes place in various European cities. In addition to Berlin, the “Lady Marmalade” singer has or will be visiting Paris, Amsterdam, Locarno, Moscow, Dublin, Glasgow, and Manchester.

Last month, Christina took to popular social media site Instagram to post a video clip celebrating the 20th anniversary since her hit track “Genie in the Bottle” was released. The song was one of the biggest songs of 1999, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and staying there for five consecutive weeks.

In the Instagram video, a much younger Christina talks about her 1999 hit single, as the clip shows her performing and recording the song. The young performer reveals that she had always dreamed of becoming a singer one day as she loved performing and felt so grateful to have received the support possible to live her life doing what she loved doing.

In the caption of the post, the singer asks her 6.1 million followers to share the memories that “Genie” brings back for them.

Among the comments congratulating the singer on her success as a pop artist and expressing plenty of love for her were, “An iconic bop for an iconic queen,” and “It feels like yesterday when this song first came on the radio love you so much xoxo.”