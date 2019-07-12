Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Bod In Bikini & Enjoys A Coconut

Kelsey Merritt shared her FOMO with her Instagram fans today, as she revealed that she’ll be jetting off to Miami soon. The Victoria’s Secret model was recently revealed as one of the new Angels, but she’s also busy working with Sports Illustrated. The model’s engagement in Miami is with the publication, and it’s likely for the open casting call.

To get pumped up for her upcoming trip, Kelsey shared a photo from last year’s Sports Illustrated event. It showed her wearing a dark navy blue bikini with white accents, as she laid on a sun bed at the beach. The model was spotted holding a coconut in her right hand and sipping the water from it, as she accessorized with casual bracelets. The angle of the shot accentuated her hips, as she looked into the distance while wearing dark sunglasses.

The model also asked who else would be joining her, which is a great question considering the casting call is open to the public. Unlike many major magazines, Sports Illustrated offers anyone the chance to show up and potentially become the next cover girl. This year’s open casting call is taking place tomorrow at the W South Beach, starting at 8 a.m.

And it would seem that Kelsey is heading to Miami after spending some time in the Hamptons. All of her recent photos are geotagged there. These include a couple of photos of herself and her Olympian boyfriend, Conor Dwyer. In a photo from six days ago, Conor was spotted cradling Kelsey in his arms. Merritt smiled widely and threw her arms in the air, while Dwyer wore a backwards baseball hat and a striped swimsuit.

Merritt has an interesting background, and her first language is not English, but Tagalog. She previously opened up about what it was like to attend school, as reported by GMA News.

“I was insecure because [my classmates] were so posh,” she admitted. “I was never comfortable. Whenever I spoke Filipino, they’d talk back to me in English… I was a little embarrassed about my English because of my accent, but [now I know] there’s nothing to be embarrassed about,” she added.

And it seems that her discomfort was noticed by others, as another model, Miss World Katarina Rodriguez, remembered her when they were younger.

“That girl used to ride the bus by herself. She would commute from Pampanga to here in Manila for school. Her English was even a bit broken sometimes,” said Rodriguez.