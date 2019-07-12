‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Shows Off Her Tight Physique In Incredibly Small Bikini

For Audrina Patridge, there’s no better way to relieve stress than to jump into a tiny bikini and head to the beach.

The 34-year-old star of The Hills was photographed rocking some skimpy swimwear in Laguna Beach on Thursday, enjoying some time in the sun and away from the custody drama that had unfolded during the week. The Daily Mail snagged some pictures of Audrina as she showed off her tight stomach and long legs.

The beach trip may have helped Audrina get her mind off the drama earlier in the week. As People magazine had noted, Audrina called police after ex-husband Corey Bohan missed their planned custody exchange, asking them to do a welfare check. Officers found both kids at home with Bohan, who said he thought it was his day to stay with them.

The report noted that the situation is causing plenty of stress for The Hills star.

“This is so distressing for Audrina,” a source close to the reality television star told People magazine. “She’s very upset and she hates that they can’t have a peaceful relationship. That’s all she wants for Kirra. It’s really sad.”

Audrina Patridge had actually been hoping to foster a more civil relationship with her ex, telling People that she hoped the two could be more of a team.

“I pray we can eventually be friends and not have animosity between us,” she said.

Audrina shared that their divorce was very painful, but said it was necessary and has helped her grow as a person.

“My life is so different now,” Patridge said. “I was still young and learning and experiencing life. I’m an adult now. And I’m definitely wiser.”

Audrina added that the support from her fellow castmates from The Hills like Whitney Port and Spencer and Heidi Pratt helped get her through the tough time. Even ex Justin “Bobby” Brescia gave her support through the divorce, Audrina shared.

The opportunity to appear in the revival of The Hills came at just the right time, she added, giving her the support to make it through. The Hills: New Beginnings premiered in June and gave fans of the 2000s series a chance to see where their favorites had ended up. Audrina told People that she was especially happy for the opportunity so she could help out her daughter.

