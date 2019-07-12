Lori Loughlin Does Not Feel Betrayed By John Stamos’ ‘Fuller House’ Prequel Idea, Despite Tabloid Report

Lori Loughlin is in a pile of legal trouble that has put her career and freedom in jeopardy, and it’s raised a lot of questions about her association with the Full House franchise. Loughlin famously plays Aunt Becky in Full House and its reboot, Fuller House, on Netflix.

Although some of her co-stars have voiced support for the embattled actress, the Globe claims that she felt betrayed because John Stamos (Uncle Jesse) recently put forward the idea of a Full House prequel. According to their “reporting” Loughlin was offended by the suggestion because she presumably wouldn’t be in it because she faces potential jail time because of her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

However, celebrity news fact-checker Gossip Cop is on the case, and they report that it isn’t accurate. They state that they’ve spoken to a rep from Stamos’ camp who says that the suggestion wasn’t meant to be a slap in the face to Loughlin. They also spoke to an insider in the actress’s circle as well who said that she didn’t feel betrayed by the idea of a prequel.

As Gossip Cop notes, if a prequel is made, most of the original cast would not be involved since the characters would likely be much younger. It’s also likely actors who were young in the original wouldn’t be in the prequel because their characters wouldn’t have been born yet. So the premise of Globe’s article is inherently flawed.

Stamos made the prequel suggestion during an interview with E! News in which he was asked about his feelings about the fact that Fuller House is coming to an end.

“I don’t think it’s done,” he said of the franchise. “I think there’s a play that we go backward, like what happened before?” He later justified the suggestion by recalling the backstory that the basis of the original sitcom.

“If you remember in the pilot of the show, my sister Pam dies, and that’s why it’s the three men raising the three girls, so I’d like to explore that,” he continued. “The brother/sister, maybe go back. We’ll see.”

Loading...

Full House ran from 1987 to 1995 and Fuller House ran for three years on Netflix from 2016 to present. Radio Times reports that its fifth and final season will be released on Netflix later this year.

As for Lori Loughlin, she faces a trial that could last several months. As USA Today reports, the actress and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, rejected a plea deal and pleaded not guilty to charges that they paid $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to USC as fraudulent rowing team recruits. In contrast, fellow actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to charges related to the Varsity Blues investigation and will likely face approximately four months in prison.